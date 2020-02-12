Sue Minter to be Only Candidate at Tunbridge Fair Debate

Mike we are your local election headquarters... democratic candidate for governor, sue minter, will debate alone at fair debate tomorrow..

Her rival- republican candidate phil scott, says he won't participate because w-d-e-v, the host of the event, only invited major party candidates.

His campaign spokesperson says scott developed criteria for debates, including all candidates running for the seat be invited to participate.

Tomorrow-- there will be a literal empty chair where scott would have been.

The debate format dictates moderator mike smith will ask questions to the empty chair.

The event will be tomorrow morning from 9:05