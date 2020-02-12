Crews Working on Restoring Lights in Hidden Valley Area

.

Our top story at six..

A follow up to a newschannel 3 story... .

We exposed a problem that left the hidden valley neighborhood in the dark for five months... .

Now crews are working to fix the problem..

Newschannel 3's vicky nguyen joive from santa barbara... .

Vicky..

How long will the project take?

The project manager says it still could take about 3 months toget the lights back on here.

Crews have to pull out miles of underground wiring for more than 70 street lights.

When they're done, each street light will be replaced with an l-e-d light.

Clicking sound .

This is the sound that many residents in this neighborhood..

Clicking sound .

Have been waiting for.

"about time!"

Joyce an her neighbors are ready to have the street lights restored.

Two weeks ago, she alerted us to the outtage... "that was in the middle o april.

Nothing has happened.

Either the city doesn't want to pay the contractor or the contractor doesn't want to do the work.

I don't know.

None of us know."

That was then..

Now she says some damage has been done.

Months of darkness already brought more crime to her neighborhood.

"six months is a long time to b without any street lights without any lighting at night at all.

There has been catalytic converters stolen off of vehicles right under the streetlights that wasn't working."

On monday, neighbors were notified a fix was coming .

The digging started today--- .

Although the city says planning for the project started in may... turning on generator .

A relief to neighbors who now feel safer on their streets again.

"i think its great.

I would fee more likely to walk on a nice evening where before it was just pitch black and dangerous to walk.

You know, the sidewalks aren't perfect and when there's complete darkness, there's a lot more chances for tripping."

Pulling out underground wire .

Imperial electric company based in goleta won the project bid.

The electricians pulled about 200 feet of underground wire out of the first street light near the entrance to the neighborhood.

Santa barbara public works is overseeing this project..

The project says the city has been actively communicating with residents here---providing updates through an app .

However, many people in this neighborhood are older and didn't have access to cell phones or the internet or knew how to use them .

Live in hidden valley, vicky nguyen, newschannel3 .

