Ducks Game Postponed After Blues Player Collapses On Bench 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:54s - Published Ducks Game Postponed After Blues Player Collapses On Bench Tuesday night's game in Anaheim between the Ducks and the St. Louis Blues has been postponed after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench with 7:50 left in the first period.