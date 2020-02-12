Global  

Ducks Game Postponed After Blues Player Collapses On Bench

Ducks Game Postponed After Blues Player Collapses On Bench

Ducks Game Postponed After Blues Player Collapses On Bench

Tuesday night's game in Anaheim between the Ducks and the St.

Louis Blues has been postponed after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench with 7:50 left in the first period.
St. Louis Blues-Anaheim Ducks game postponed after Jay Bouwmeester collapses on bench

The NHL game between the Blues and Ducks was postponed after St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester...
