Police: Man Died Of "Pink" In Cedar City

>>> investigating a overdose death that may be linked to the same synthetic drug at the center of a investigation in park city.

Haley higgins has the story from southern utah.

>> reporter: the death of a 25-year-old man happened back in march, but cedar city police say his autopsy confirms that one of the drugs that contributed to his death was pink.

>> it's scary to hear.

>> reporter: the new opioid drug worrying parents across utah is the topic at this cedar city playground.

>> scary that it is home and around -- it is so close.

It is in our neighborhood.

>> reporter: police confirmed to abc 4 utah that the overdose happened march 18 in cedar city.

It is believed to be the first death in utah caused by u 4deatu 47700, commonly known as pink or pinky.

Utah police haven't found any more overdose cases in cedar city involving the new drug.

Parents here are still on edge.

>> obviously coming from somewhere and someone is obviously getting it to somebody.

>> the scary>> the scariest thik is that it is not i will legal yet so super accessible for kids to get their hands on it.

>> reporter: cedar city police declined our request for an interview but did say other than the drug use, there is no link to the investigation in