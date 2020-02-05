What's Trending

C1 3 b15 another friday, another couple of cool trending videos to check out.

Huge domino designs and natural magic tricks are tops in views right now.

First, one youtube user has a pretty specific skillset: dominos.

Her account is full of professional and recreational builds she has done, and this is one of her latest.

It's a 15 thousand piece triple spiral.

Just watch this work of art fall apart - on purpose.

No closed captioning available.

Cross talk c1 3 b15 fire has always fascinated people, but this interesting viral video shows a few things that can be done with the offshoot of fire - smoke!

Look at all the inventive things that youtuber "mr hacker" has compiled for thes smoke tricks.

No closed captioning available.

C1 3 b15 cross