Amalie Loki and Sarah Davies meet

North star neighborhood brought together two neighbors in a very special way.

One is 9-year old amalie loki, who told the mayor last night she's afraid of crime.

The other is sculptor sarah davies, who recently did a display called 100 stones at point woronzof about the heartbreak of suicide.

Davies was so touched by the little girl's concern about crime, she's preparing what she calls a "creative action" to bring to city hall tomorrow.

Channel 2 photojournalist ben gauthier was there this evening as the two got together to talk about it... because noone said anything and i wanted to say it.

It was just such a magical moment when amalia was speaking her heart, really touched me, and i know that it touched a lot of people in the room.

So i wanted to find a way to animate that really special moment that happened last night when she transcended her nervousness and while trembling and blushing was able to just speak a really important truth.

It was my truth too and i needed her to say that, and other people said it too.

I said that at night i get scared because i fear that someone could break into our house.

And they could either kidnapp me or kill me.

That's probably not exact but that's kinda what i said.

Why do people's hearts glow again?

Creating a visual representation of that moment is able to capture so much of what's happenign with public safety.

The community is mobilizing around it.

It's an important moment in our community.

If you'd like to help contribute to the animated mural..

Davies suggests people show up to city hall around 4 oclock.

There are still chances coming up for you to tell the mayor what you think about the city's crime problems. tomorrow, the mayor will be holding open office hours in the city hall parking lot.

That's from 11 to 1 p-m.

And here's a list of the public safety town halls mayor ethan berkowitz is holding during the next few days.

The first is next thursday in east anchorage.

The second is in chugiak-eagle river on october first.

And the last is octobr 9th in west anchorage.