Ue hh volley

Head over to endicott for some volleyball between the tigers and horseheadsu-e up one game to none game two and horseheads comes out hot cassidy wilcox with a big kill it's four to one tigers trying to come backemma-lynn la-pier with a great diving dig horseheads hits the return into the net and u-e cuts the lead to 16 to 8 but horseheads would finish off game two haley gross with an ace horseheads goes on to win the match as well three games to one