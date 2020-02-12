Paula Hawks holds town hall

Global  

Video Credit: KOTA - Published < > Embed
Democratic candidate for the United States house, Paula Hawks was at the Rapid City Public Library taking questions on a wide range of topics.
Democratic candidate for the u-s house, paula hawks was back west river, taking questions on a wide range of topics.

At the rapid city public library... hawks expressed support for south dakota to expand medicare, saying states that do have lower premiums. hawks sees an expansion in the future whether it comes from the legislature or through a different route.

Hawks would also like to encourage more teachers in rural areas with incentives such as loan forgiveness.

She would also like to see standardize teaching throughout the country.

And, she addressed a key topic in south dakota... how to improve native american health care.

Paula hawks (d) congressional candidate>> " its going to require a lot of working together and it can't be just the federal government saying this is how this is going to work we have to partner with the folks that are actually here o the ground providing care."

There have been four debates set for the month of october between hawks and incumbent republican kristi




