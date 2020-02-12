New Bill Presented to Reauthorize Local Mill Disposal Site

Global  

Congressman Scott Tipton has introduced a bill, that would reauthorize the Cheney uranium tailings disposal site in Grand Junction for another 25 years.
U-s congressman scott tipton has introduced a bill, that would -re-authorize the "cheney uranium tailings disposal site" in grand junction for another 25 years.

The site regulated by the "department of energy" serves as a repository for mill tailings -- a sandy waste resulting from the process of turning natural uranium into fuel, collected from colorado, utah and arizona.

Congressman tipton recently introduced a bill into the house of representatives, asking for the disposal site to remain open until september 30th of 20-48 -- as opposed to its -original closing date in 20-23.

While tipton claims the site houses a majority of the mill tailings that can be found, this is a precautionary measure in the event -more are discovered... ">>>"making sure that we do have that availablitity that if we come across other areas that have a small amount of material that does need to be disposed of, we have a site to go to"" tipton also mentions he anticipates the bill will pass without any problems through the house.

Senator michael bennet is expected to introduce a -similar bill




