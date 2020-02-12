Global  

Aaron Learns His Daughter Jasmine Is Pregnant

During visitation hours, Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) gets a visit from his estranged wife, Marie (Joy Bryant), and his daughter, Jasmine (Tyla Harris).Jasmine tells him that she's pregnant, and in order for him to be a part of his soon-to-be-grandson's life, he needs to get out of prison.

From 'Pilot,' the series premiere of 'For Life.'

Watch 'For Life' TUESDAY 10|9c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
