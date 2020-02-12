Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > World's Largest Truck Convoy Rolls Through AR

World's Largest Truck Convoy Rolls Through AR

Video Credit: KARK - Published < > Embed
World's Largest Truck Convoy Rolls Through ARThe world's largest Truck Convoy celebrates Special Olympics athletes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

World's Largest Truck Convoy Rolls Through AR

((shannon))one hundred trucks rolling through arkansas today in support of some very special athletes....the world's largest truck convoy celebrates special olympics atheltes.you might have seen the convoy travelling on i-40, i-430 and i-630.

The event also raises money for special olympics.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.