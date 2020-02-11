Global  

60-Year Old Killed in Brownsville Accident

60-Year Old Killed in Brownsville Accident
60-Year Old Killed in Brownsville Accident

New this morning... dps is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in brownsville.

It happened just before 3 am on north oklahoma avenue just east of f-m 511.

Dps says 60-year old arnoldo compean- cisneros was heading east at an unsafe speed.

He lost control and drove into a ditch, rolled over, and hit a palm tree.

Compean cisneros was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dps believes alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.




