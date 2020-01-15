Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Your Movie Friend on Sully, Edward Snowden

Your Movie Friend on Sully, Edward Snowden

Video Credit: KY3 - KYTV - Published < > Embed
Your Movie Friend on Sully, Edward Snowden

Your Movie Friend on Sully, Edward Snowden

Your Movie Friend Aaron Dicer sizes up two new flicks at the weekend box office, "Sully" and "Edward Snowden." See how they stack up in the video above.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Your Movie Friend on Sully, Edward Snowden

""========="" i can never get over how beautiful it is up here life is easier up here tom hanks stars as the pilot of the "miracle on the hudson" plane joseph gordon- levitt stars as real life nsa whistle-blower edward snowden in this drama by the same name..

Thanks aaron, we'll be right back with one last check of the weather...




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

THE FRENCH DISPATCH movie [Video]THE FRENCH DISPATCH movie

THE FRENCH DISPATCH movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:26Published

Jekyll And Hyde movie [Video]Jekyll And Hyde movie

Jekyll And Hyde movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Gabriel Utterson discovers that his long-time friend, Dr. Henry Jekyll, has become involved with a mysterious and dangerous man named Edward Hyde. He..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.