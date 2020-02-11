Global  

South Bay Coronavirus Evacuee Returns Home After 2 Week Quarantine

South Bay Coronavirus Evacuee Returns Home After 2 Week Quarantine

South Bay Coronavirus Evacuee Returns Home After 2 Week Quarantine

A Palo Alto woman returned home Tuesday night after being quarantined and tested for the Coronavirus with 200 others, but she fears the ordeal may not be over.

Maria Medina reports.

(2-11-2020)
