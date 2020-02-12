County fair.

Ksee24's john shrable takes us to tulare to see how fair goers were fareing in the heat.

[d3]tulare fair-pkg despite the hot temperatures, with water bottles in hand, thousands of people took to the tulare county fairgrounds today to celebrate the last day of the tulare county fair.

Pkg: from the kids.

Mallore & michael/ fair goers: "oh it's burning!

It's good to get out in the shade."

To the animals at the walk on the wild side exhibit.

Olivia robertson/ exotic feline handler: "they primarily get to stay cooler than us, to be honest, we spoil them."

Shade at the tulare county fair was the hot commodity today.

Olivia robertson/ exotic feline handler: "the tiger has a big water trough, so you'll periodically come in and she'll be in her water to stay cool and then she'll get out and splash everyone."

Olivia robertson is a volunteer animal handler, and makes sure that all these furry friends stay nice and cool in the heat.

Olivia robertson/ exotic feline handler: "we actually have swamp coolers, two huge ones, and then fans.

And all of our animals get ice."

Despite the valley's first day back in the triple digits in weeks, pamela fyock, c-e-o of the tulare county fair says her team is prepared for these hotter days.

Pamela fyock/ ceo tulare county fair: "we have plenty of shaded structures, our buildings are cooler, and we have a great big wellness center."

And compared to past years, fyock says this year's fair has been cooler than many.

Pamela fyock/ ceo tulare county fair: "a lot of fairs have been a lot hotter than this!"

Reporter look-live tag: now this is just the start of fair season with the kern county and fresno county fairs still to come.

Reporting in tulare john shrable, ksee