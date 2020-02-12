Global  

St. Michael's Carpathian Festival

Video Credit: WBNG CBS Binghamton, NY - Published < > Embed
Ride.

Hundreds of people gathered together today for st.

Michael's carpathian family festival.

The event held at st.

Michael's greek catholic church from 11 am to 6 pm on clinton st-- had a lot to offer attendees.

More than a dozen volunteers helped serve food, gather raffle tickets, set up tables and more.

Food dishes included, pirohi, halupki, and baked goods.

Activities included different childrens games, church tours and putting in a ticket for a raffle basket.

"it's like a big family reunion, it's like homecoming because people use to live in the ward would come back to warden and if you have slavick background in you history or if you know family of those traditions then you know the food is like what you're looking for."




Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
