New MAS Policy Aims To End Breed Discrimination

Katina: a big announcement this afternoon ... from the memphis animal shelter.

Starting tomorrow ... the shelter will stop labeling animals ... that come into the shelter by breed type.

Local 24 senior investigator ... jeni diprizio ... is live at the shelter.

Jeni ... why this change?

Jeni: research has shown that often when dogs are labeled by breed...that label is wrong.

Visual assessments are unreliable.

Jeni diprizio/reporting: the shelter director hopes by eliminating breed labels adoptions will increase.

For example, if a dog is incorrectly labeled as a "pit bull", your landlord may not allow you to keep it ... your insurance company could charge you more.

The director hopes the change will reduce the length of stay for animals and lower the euthanasia rate at the shelter.

It's a move that is considered progressive.

Very few shelters across the country do this.

Alexis pugh/memphis animal services: "the ability to assess a true breed is flawed and we're making best guesses.

We are looking at a chart on a wall and trying to guess and most vets will tell you they can't guess either.

It's definitely difficult where there is lots of cross breeding and mixed dog community here in memphis."

Jeni: pugh also has a brand new rescue program that will be rolled out later this week.

And she is finalizing changes to the euthanasia policy.

We will have information on those changes tonight at 10.

In northeast memphis, jeni diprizio local 24 news.

