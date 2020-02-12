Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > SOS mobile office a MTU

SOS mobile office a MTU

Video Credit: WJMN - Published < > Embed
SOS mobile office a MTUSOS mobile office a MTU
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

SOS mobile office a MTU

News.

A mobile secretary of state office is on a tour around michigan - visiting 18 campuses in september and early october.and today the office stopped in houghton at michigan tech university.the mobile office is part of secretary johnson's push to get anyone who is eligible to vote registered - before the october 11th deadline.

Robert gatt, mobile office manager: "secretary johnson is a really big advocate of having that's eligible to be get registered to vote so their voices can be heard in the election in november."in addition to voter registration, the mobile office offered change of address, license renewal and organ donor registry services.

The mobile office will be at nmu's academic mall wednesday from 10




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.