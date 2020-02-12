SOS mobile office a MTU

News.

A mobile secretary of state office is on a tour around michigan - visiting 18 campuses in september and early october.and today the office stopped in houghton at michigan tech university.the mobile office is part of secretary johnson's push to get anyone who is eligible to vote registered - before the october 11th deadline.

Robert gatt, mobile office manager: "secretary johnson is a really big advocate of having that's eligible to be get registered to vote so their voices can be heard in the election in november."in addition to voter registration, the mobile office offered change of address, license renewal and organ donor registry services.

The mobile office will be at nmu's academic mall wednesday from 10