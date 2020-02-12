TMN List: 9-20-16

The princeton review recently asked students, "how popular are intercollegiate sports at your school?"

Based on their results we have the top five the schools with the greatest school spirit.

Jennifer: at number five, clemson university.

Students from all backgrounds are bonded by their "sheer love of clemson."

School spirit is a color at clemson, and you can see it on 80,000 fans on game day cheering on the tigers at the school's stadium, aka "death valley."

Kate: at four, gonzaga university.

Basketball is a "way of life," according to students at gonzaga.

Bulldogs say one of the largest social experiences on campus is waiting in line to buy tickets and going to the games.

Jennifer: at three, the university of southern california.

Trojan pride is lively and infectious.

One student says, "there is absolutely nothing that can top watching our unbelievable football team throttle the competition."

Dan: at number two, west virginia university.

Mountaineers love wvu for its balance of academics and athletics.

One student describes that nothing beats the feeling you get at a football game singing 'country roads' with 50,000 of your closest friends.

Kate: at number one, syracuse university.

Students here bleed orange.

Their school spirit is felt far and wide, and it is always evident at roudy football and basketball games.

