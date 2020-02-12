chihuahuas national championship preview watchparty

Global  

Sean kugler: i'm very embarrassed as a head coach.

We had such a great crowd with great energy with a lot of expectations and as a team we didn't deliver.

Beau: the el paso chihuahuas took to the field today at autozone park in memphis, set to take on the scranton yankees tomorrow for the triple-a national championship.

This pits the pacific coast league winner against the winner of the international league.

Now the chihuahuas reched their goal of the pcl title, but want a little more.

Rod barajas: once we clinched that division, my message was to celebrate three more times, we have gotten two of those out of the way, and we are looking forward to competing and trying to get that fourth one.

Austin hedges: our big goal has been accomplished but it's time to finish, and we have one game to get that cherry on top, and everybody wants it.

Beau: first pitch tomorrow at 6pm, televised on the nbc sports network.

Beau: and tomorrow, the chihuahuas will hold a watch party at southwest university park... gates open at 5:30pm, tickets are five dollars going toward the chihuahuas foundation... limited food and beverage will be available for the one game, winner take all national championship.




