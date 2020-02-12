Global  

Fall seasons mean an increase in deer collisions

Fall seasons mean an increase in deer collisionsAs we head into the fall months, the chances of hitting a deer more than double.
As we head into the fall months the chances of hitting a deer more than double.

In south dakota, 1 in 70 drivers are likely to hit a deer, the greatest number in the nation.

Matt mccormick state farm insurance agent>> mccormick says: "deer have a tendancy to be more active right around dusk and then right around dawn when there are high traffic times, and that is probably when we see the most deer vehicle collisions."

Deer collision damage>> most deer collisions occur in the months of october, november, and december.

Drivers should slow down, pay attention to deer crossing signs and remain focused on deer collision damage>> most deer collisions occur in the months of october, november, and december.

Drivers should slow down, pay attention to deer crossing signs and remain focused on the road.

State farm insurance recently released data that says the average deer collision claim is 4-thousand dollars.

Some collisions could be so large they total a vehicle.

Roy mclaws roy's westside auto body>> mclaws says: "most of them are smaller.

4-6 thousand dollars is a very common repair for a deer repair."

Mp>> rapid city autobodies and insurance companies alike, see hundreds of deer collisions each year.




