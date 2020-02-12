Global  

Bernie Sanders receives applause after winning New Hampshire primary

Bernie Sanders receives applause after winning New Hampshire primary

Bernie Sanders receives applause after winning New Hampshire primary

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders secured a victory in the New Hampshire primary to secure his place as the Democrat presidential candidate today (February 12).

Footage shows Sanders receiving masses of applause in after the votes were counted, defeating the likes of Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Bernie Sanders Fires Up Supporters After New Hampshire Victory: This Is the ‘Beginning of the End for Donald Trump’

To raucous chants of “Bernie beats Trump” from his supporters, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)...
Mediaite - Published

Winners and losers from the New Hampshire primary

Winners and losers from the New Hampshire primaryWinners Bernie Sanders: After winning the most votes but having Pete Buttigieg pull out a delegate...
New Zealand Herald - Published



Bernie Sanders narrowly wins New Hampshire primary [Video]Bernie Sanders narrowly wins New Hampshire primary

Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire's presidential primary election on Tuesday night, narrowly edging moderate rival Pete Buttigieg and scoring the first clear victory in the Democratic Party's chaotic..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

In A Tight Race, Sanders Beats Buttigieg To Win New Hampshire Primary [Video]In A Tight Race, Sanders Beats Buttigieg To Win New Hampshire Primary

Results form the Associated Press show Sanders walked away with the win. Pete Buttigieg came in a close second, followed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Credit: Rumble

