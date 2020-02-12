Brangelina Breaks Up

A surprise split in tinseltown as the one of hollywood's most beloved couples says it's a wrap.

"brangelina" --- the duo of brad pitt and angelina jolie getting a divorce.

Fox's adam housley in hollywood with the details.

A shocking hollywood break-up as angelina jolie has filed for divorce from brad pitt... (nat)serafin says: "people are just shocked and social media are going crazy cause this was the hollywood couple you thought would be the one couple that would make it through."

Attorney robert offer released a statement to the associated press on behalf of jolie---saying the decision to divorce was made quote -- 'for the health of the family'.

Brad released a statement to people magazine saying "i am very saddened by this but what matters most now is the well being of our kids"nat pop: jolie and pitt have 6 children together and have been together for 12 years - tying the knot just two years ago in august.snd full: (mr and mrs smith trailer) serafin says: "this goes back to mr and mrs smith, when they met filming it in 2003 for that 2005 movie, they were together for a very long time, brad proposed in 2012, they got married in 2014" even though the famous couple has been covered exhaustively by the tabloids, the divorce filing seemed to catch the public by surprise...serafin says: "they've had a life that they have lived in front of everyone and they have been through thick and thin and ups and down in their own personal lives and i think that is why this is such a shock to so many people."

Nat pop in hollywood, adam housley, fox news.

