Veterinary School Coming to Amarillo

(meaghan:) amarillo may soon be home to the state's newest veterinary school.

The city of amarillo approved a 15-million dollar incentive package with texas tech to bring the school to the high plains.

(kelly:) if approved by the legislature.... the vet school would be the first one built in texas in more than a hundred years.

And while the project is expected to bring good..

High paying jobs, the economic impact is expected to be huge.

(kelly james:) " amarillo's city council unanimously approved the grant totalling 15-million dollars.

That money will be used to help construct three buildings on the texas tech medical school campus in west amarillo.

Tech system chancellor robert duncan says the school won't be constrained by traditional models for vet schools.

Robert duncan/texas tech university system chancellor: 0041 we will be able to operate and design a program that will be specifically tailored to solve the issues of shortages in our veterinary professionals in rural america as well as our large animal practices.

The cattle and equine industry is part of the reason tech wants the vet school in amarillo.

That and the 15-million dollar grant.

The school is expected to have a total of 240- professional and undergraduate students once it's fully operational.

Robert duncan /texas tech university system chancellor we will be introducing a unique opportunity, a unique program in veterinary medicine that will be able to allow our graduates to be more practive ready when they leave texas tech college of veterinary medicine that will really allow them to integrate more into the large animal practices as well as rural practices " mayor paul harpole says the approval of a texas tech veterinary school is a historic day for amarillo and expects to see a huge rate of return on the city's 15-million dollar investment paul harpole/amarillo mayor: 5009 we'll see an economic return that'll be ten fold of what it is in investiment.

It's a wonderful thing for our city and i think it'll change our city.

50-years from now we'll look back and say wow, that was something.

The school is eventually expected to bring in 100-new jobs with more than 10-million dollars in annual payroll.

" (kelly:) it's not a done deal just yet... the texas legislature must first approve the veterinary school... something duncan says should be an easier decision now that amarillo is kicking-in 15- million