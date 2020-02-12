BYU fans growing restless with Cougars

In a real game."

Dana if you were at lavell edwards stadium saturday night...you can sense a growing restlessness with byu fans... at one point they booed taysom hill...and were chanting for tanner mangum... byu still hasn't eclipsed the 20- point mark this season..

But kalani sitake isn't letting the negativity infiltrate his team... 09-15 40-46 as byu struggled on offense drive after drive, you could hear the fans displeasure.

Sitake: my job isn't t tell fans what to do.

That's why they're called fans.

They can voice their opinions however they want.

That's ok, that's their right.

Like i said, we've got to give them more to cheer about.

If there's boos, let's turn them into cheers.

As upset as some fans may be, the cougars have lost both their games by just four points combined.

Sitake: it's sad and encouraging at the same time.

We've lost two games by a total of four points, and we haven't played even close to our potential.

Hill: ultimately, we need to get back to the basics.

We need to execute and make sure that everyone understands their assignment.

We made some second half adjustments, and we came out and executed those.

While fans may be clamoring for a quarterback change, it's the running game that needs to get on track.

It's hard to tell what exactly is the cougars strength on offense.

Sitake: we just need to have stuff and find our identity, and be able to have something to hang your hat on.

Right now, offensively, we don't have that right now.

It's way too late going into