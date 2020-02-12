Global  

Republican VP nominee Mike Pence visits

Republican VP nominee Mike Pence visitsRepublican VP nominee Mike Pence visits
Republican VP nominee Mike Pence visits

Later this morning, republican vice presidential nominee mike pence is making a stop in colorado springs.

Pence is hosting a town hall style forum at the hillside community center.

That's where we find krdo newschannel 13's angelica lombardi live with a preview.

Good morning, angelica.

Good morning, jon and dana.

National polls out yesterday show this is still an extremely close race... so campaign stops like this, are crucial right now.

Indiana governor mike pence will host his town style forum at 2 p-m.

Doors will open at noon and you can purchase tickets on the campaign website.

The trump-pence campaign has focused a lot of their energy on colorado over the past week.

Donald trump visited colorado springs last week.

Today, his son, donald trump jr. will hold a rally at the mesa county fairgrounds in grand junction.

Meanwhile, trumps daughter, ivanka is making a stop today at a charter school in fort collins as part of the trump campaign.

As of last night... n-b-c news, wall street journal polls show clinton ahead by six in a 4-way race... but a reuters poll has trump ahead by two.

And in the last colorado poll, clinton leads by just about four points.

Colorado veterans are gathering today discussing their concerns for trump... and colorado veterans are gathering today discussing their concerns for trump... and meeting in favor of hilary clinton.

That rally starts at 11 a-m at the hillside community center.

Reporting live...in colorado springs, angelica lombardi krdo newschannel




