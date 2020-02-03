TECH TRENDS- SAMSUNG 09-22-16

The biggest shifts in technology, software and devices that affect our lives.

A woman overdosed inside a family dollar in massachusetts -- and it was all caught on camera.

Police say the woman went limp next to her two-year-old daughter.

The toddler is safe, but police plan to charge her mother with child endangerment.

Authorities also wish the person taking the video had helped the frantic child.

=== you'll have to go to spain to see the art of the brick... featuring over 120 original works created exclusively from lego bricks.

Lawyer turned artist nathan sawaya transformed the popular toy into fascinating works that have captivated of thousands.

Through the lego building blocks, sawaya has inspired countless children to discover the artist they bear in themselves.

In this new exhibition sawaya brings to life the stories and characters from dc comics === a photo of a 89-year-old chicago popsicle vendor went viral online, and sparked compassion that lead to a successful go-fund-me campaign.

17-thousand people pitched in to raise 384-thousand dollars for the elderly man.

He -- and his wife were forced to work after their adult daughter, who had been supporting them, died recently.

== monday night's giants-dodgers game produces hostilities between san fran ace madison bumgarner and l.a.'s yasiel puig.

Bumgarner yelled at puig, who looked back at him, which bumgarner took offense to.

Dodgers first basemen adrian gonzalez posted this pic on twitter after the game... mocking the incident.

Gonzalez, puig, and another teammate donned shirts with the hashtag don't look at me.

=== angus young is the last one standing after the ac/dc "rock or bust" tour.

As the tour wrapped up in philadelphia tuesday, bassist cliff williams announced his retirement.

Singer brian johnson sat out the tour because of hearing issues.

Guitarist malcolm young dropped out in 2014 to seek treatment for dementia.

And drummer phil rudd left after being charged with drug offenses stemming from incidents in 2014.

Samsung says new galaxy note 7 smartphones are now available in u.s. stores to replace about one-million devices that are being recalled because their batteries can catch fire.

C-net's bridget carey tells us more.

If you still have a samsung note 7, its time to pick up your replacement.

Samsung announced that 500 thousand note 7 replacement phones arrived in us stores stores wednesday - but that only makes up for about half of the phones that were sold, so if you don't want a phone to burn a hole in your pocket, you better get to the store before they run out of stock.

Samsung said it should have enough replacements for every customer by the end of the month.

An official recall has been issued for the phone, which has a faulty battery that can combust and catch fire or explode.

Samsung said about 25 percent of note 7 owners in the us have exchanged their devices.

Most people are choosing to get a different type of phone - but that means leaves 75 percent of these problmatic phones are still out in the wild.

Samsung plans to push out a software update that will pop up a safety alert on the bad note 7, telling owners to trade in their devices.

It'll pop up every time the phone is powered on or charged.

If you're picking up a new note 7, you can tell you have one with a good battery if there's a blue s sticker near the barcode.

Safe models also will show a green-colored battery icon on the screen.

I'm bridget carey and you can keep up with the hottest tech news at cnet.com/update.

