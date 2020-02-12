SCSD Student 2016 Broadcom M.A.S.T.E.R.S. Semifinalist 9-22

A big honor for a student in the syracuse city school district-- he's being recognized for a pretty extensive study.

Dan: jackson marko from ed smith school has been selected as a semifinalist in theis year's broadcom m.a.s.t.e.r.s.

Competition for middle school students.

Jackson's entry was just one of 6-thousand project nation- wide.

He measured concussion risk in contact sports.

Kate: as a semifinalist, jackson received a prize package that had a subscription to a math software and a science news magazine.

In the end, the top competitor receives a trip to washington d-c and a 25-thousand dollar prize!

Great work jackson!

