Chipotle Gaining Trust

To regain the trust of its customers.

In a video posted to the website -- the founder says he's made good on his promise to improve food safety protections.

That includes advancements in farming, stricter restaurant inspections and a system that tracks ingredients through the supply system.

Bacteria outbreaks sickened 5-hundred customers beginning last year.

The justice department has opened a criminal investigation.

