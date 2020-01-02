Texas County Church Fire

New at nine... the texas county sheriff's office is looking for a man, who they say, tried to set a church on fire.

Authorities say... a group of four broke into the "simmons baptist church" near houston yesterday... and tried to light the mattresses inside on fire.

Three have been arrested.

But... they're still looking for 21-year-old "david corwin" of mountain grove.

The other three are 17, 18 and 19 years old.

David: