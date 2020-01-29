Tamaulipas Governor Plans to Work with U.S. to Establish Bor

Establish order and security are on the top of the list.

Tonight...the newly elected governor in the mexican state of tamaulipas says,,,they will have the best state police ever.

Francisco cabeza de vaca isn't going to have the officers trained only in mexico.

Channel five's michael scott spoke with him and u-s congressman henry cuellar about securing the border.

Those officers will also be trained here in the united states.

Congressman henry cuellar says,,,he and the new governor will be working closely together.

For years, border violence has plagued the state of tamaulipas.

The drug war in mexico impacted tourism and business right across the rio grande.

00:03:20:14 " i need to establish order and security in the state.."

Taumalipas governor-elect francisco cabeza de vaca promises better security.

He wants a new face on officers around the state....weeding out corruption.

They'll learn in the u-s.

It's a program he calls "train the trainer.

00:03:41:16--00:03:52:15 "what we are going to do with that...is we are making sure...these police officers are going to be well train...but not only that we are going to send a message.."

Millions of dollars from the u-s gets pumped to the southern border region.

That money is working to fight drug trafficking and organized crime in mexico and the u-s.

00:04:21:08--00:04:37:08 "with plan merida...it can go either to the mexican federal government or even to the state...you have a state government that's receptive to work with us there is funded and resources that we can help them...and that's why we met with the state department and homeland security.."

I asked the governor-elect if it's safe to cross into mexico.

Take sot 00:07:05:23--00:07:20:03 "i got no doubt about it...it's not only safe...we are going to make it safer because we are going to work together...because we are going to do some changes, not only in the police force..."

He also adds changes in other sectors throughout the state.

Congressman henry cuellar says,,,the focus is on security for both sides...economic development will follow.

Right now... the department of state has a travel warning in effect for tamaulipas...citing violent conflicts between rival cartels and the mexican military.

Governor-elect cabeza de vaca will take office in october.

