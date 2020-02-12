Game of the Week Evangel and Parkway

Of the night..

But the game of the week is a budding rivalry between two north louisiana powerhouse programs..

Evangel and parkway parkway's offense may be the most explosive in the state of louisiana, evangel's defense may be one of the top five in the state so something's got to give friday night at panther stadium.

David feaster: evangel has the type of defense it takes to stop us.

You have to have big guys up front that we can't block.

You have be able to bring a whole lot of pressure without sending extra guys and if you do send extra guys you have to be really good at covering man to man, one on one and so they have the total package that can do all of that.byron dawson:they have a great offense and they have a great quarterback, great wide receivers and tailbacks and offensive lineman so they've got a complete offense and coach feaster does a great job of scheming them up and making sure they're in the right places.when parkway's offense is on the field the game will feature 3 of the espn 300 junior class in justin rogers, and terrace marshall from parkway and evangel defensive lineman davin cotton, but parkway senior cordarius moore thinks the game will be won by connor curry and the eagles offense, or the panther defense.cordarius moore:we know our offense is going to get out there and score.

It's mainly defense, we've got something to prove this year.

Last year they thought they could just run over us.

We got something to prove this year.

Last year the eagles jumped on the parkway early and never took their foot off the gas in a 56-21 win.

The panthers aren't forgetting that, and plan to play with a chip on their shoulder friday night.

Cordarius moore:everybody knows that's the team that beat us last year.

Everyone knows it's a little rivalry, we haven't lost at home in probably four years.

Connor curry:we have a lot of respect for parkway.

We know they're a great team they've got athletes everywhere on the field.

The friday night blitz game of the week..

Tomorrow night at panther stadium in south bossier..

Evangel and parkway kickoff set for 7 o'clock