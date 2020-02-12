Bevin Cannot Cut College

Global  

The kentucky supreme court says governor matt bevin overstepped his authority when he cut the budgets of colleges and universities.

That ruling came down earlier today (thu), siding with attorney general andy beshear's lawsuit against bevin over those cuts.

The state's high court says bevin's authority to cut a budget doesn't extend to universities.

Beshear's lawsuit argued bevin couldn't cut the budgets of colleges without the approval of the state legislature.

Earlier this year - bevin reduced the funds to the state's public colleges and universities by 18 million dollars.




