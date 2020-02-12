Global  

73-Year-Old Convicted Murderer Wants to Represent Himself

73-Year-Old Convicted Murderer Wants to Represent Himself

73-Year-Old Convicted Murderer Wants to Represent Himself

An emotional day in the courtroom ends with Cleve Heidelberg wanting to go pro se.
73-Year-Old Convicted Murderer Wants to Represent Himself

&lt;&lt;paul cicchini>>a man in peoria ... behind bars for 45 years ... keeps fighting for his freedom.w-m-b-d's hannah hilyard was in the courtroom today during a hearing for cleve heidelberg.she joins us from the newsroom with more.

Hannah?&lt;&lt;hannah hilyard>>paul -- cleve heidelberg was convicted of murder in 19-70 ... for killing a sheriff's deputy.but he's maintained his innocence for over 45 years.

The judge was supposed to make rulings on a special prosecutor and post-conviction hearing today ... but neither of those things happened.

&lt;&lt;(heidelberg "i desire to reinstate my pro se status on both of these matters to represent myself.")>>&lt;&lt;hannah hilyard>>heidelberg wants to act as his own lawyer... attorneys andy hale and don jackson -- are representing him... having found new evidence they believe prove his innocence.

But hale says heidelberg is growing frustrated with the slow- moving process... which he says forced his client to want to speak for himself.

&lt;&lt;(andy hale/heidelberg's attorney "in the courtroom, we had a very emotional talk.

His sister and his two nieces, a very emotional talk.

Everyone was in tears.")>> &lt;&lt;hannah hilyard>>attorneys and family members -- are hoping they can convince heidelberg to keep his lawyers.

He has to make a decision by october fifth ... his next appearance in court.i did chat with one of the nieces this afternoon.

We'll hear from her ... coming up tonight on wmbd news




