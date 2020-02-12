State of Indiana defends charges filed against Tanoos

New for you this midday... the state of indiana continues to defend charges it filed against former vigo county schools superintendent danny tanoos.

Late monday afternoon, the state filed its response to a request by the tanoos legal team.

Tanoos and his legal team want the indiana supreme court to dismiss the three felony bribery charges.

The indiana attorney general's office says those charges should remain.

Now, let's recap what's happened in the case so far... in september of 2018, the marion county prosecutor's office filed the bribery charges against tanoos.

That's for allegedly soliciting meals and entertainment in exchange for encouraging contracts with the vigo county school corporation.

The next month, tanoos moved to have those charges dismissed.

In march of 2019, a marion county judge denied that motion.

Lawyers for tanoos filed an appeal with the court of appeals the next month.

That court upheld marion county's charges.

That happened in early december.

Last month is when the tanoos legal team asked the state supreme court to take up the appeal of his charges.

The state attorney general's office believes tanoos 'is' properly charged and the court of appeals reached a proper conclusion.

