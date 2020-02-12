Site Selectors tour NELA

Century-link is attracting the interest of other companies that may want to locate in the area site selectors met with economic leaders this week to learn more about the business climate of ruston and monroe.

Five site selectors also visited grambling, louisiana tech, and u-l-m.

Economic officials say bringing site selectors in ..

Is the best way to attract more companies.

(scott martinez/president, north louisiana economic partnership) "you know, they're looking at communities around the world and around the country, and to see a company, a world-class company like century link that's been able to grow, be profitable, and successful in a community the size of monroe is a great testimony."

(seth martindale/cbre economic development) "all of us across the people that are here have several clients that are looking at where to put their next operation, where to put their next headquarters, whatever it may be.

You know, information we learn like this we use to inform them on the region and what they may want to do."

(heather) the site selectors that visited the area have worked previously with several fortune 500 companies like target, nestle, and disney.

