ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Dent County Teen Girl Missing

To police.

David: the dent county sheriff's office is asking for your help to locate an endangered teen.

13-year old harley hopper was last seen at her home in salem.

Witnesses say she left her residence with a backpack and entered the suspect's vehicle.

She has not been heard from since.

She was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Harley was seen getting into a white older model g-m-c full size pickup, last seen heading north on highway 19 in salem.

The suspect driving the truck is believed to be 22-year old dylan whitehead.

Anyone with information is asked to call