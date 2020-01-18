ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Dent County Teen Girl Missing

To police.
David: the dent county sheriff's office is asking for your help to locate an endangered teen.
13-year old harley hopper was last seen at her home in salem.
Witnesses say she left her residence with a backpack and entered the suspect's vehicle.
She has not been heard from since.
She was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots.
Harley was seen getting into a white older model g-m-c full size pickup, last seen heading north on highway 19 in salem.
The suspect driving the truck is believed to be 22-year old dylan whitehead.
Anyone with information is asked to call