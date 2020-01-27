Hornbrook Park's Inclusive Playground Invites All Children

Clark 18 news.

A local park just had a grand opening for it's new addition - an inclusive playground meant for children of all ages and across all spectrums. 18 news reporter michelle ross is there now with details.

That's right jeff and amy, the ribbon cutting just took place -- something that's been long awaited by local residents who are excited to use the park.

It took a little over a year, but it was worth the wait.

The inclusive park is surrounded by acres of land, but it is fenced to prevent children from wandering.

Playworld systems incorporated helped in building the structure.... and the idea to create the playground came from the parks commission, but the idea to make it inclusive was thanks to the chief clerk.

Michelle shedden: "i just think that it's a great opportunity for people of all kinds of older generation, younger generation, children with needs, children without, to all come together in one place and know that just because someone is a little different doesn't make them different."

The spongy surface beneath your feet is also beneficial for those of all developmental groups... those who need walkers, crutches, wheelchairs -- or any other assistance walking -- are welcome to the park as the ground forces less impact while playing.

Local businesses also helped out by volunteering their own man power or lending machinery.

The bradford county commissioner says he hopes the impact will be positive.

Ed bustin: "i hope it gives the community an opportunity to just get together.

It's been a theme that i like to push throughout the county is we can all come together and do things as a group, as a county, as a community.

And there are some communities that haven't had that opportunity all the time - particularly when it comes to outdoor play equipment, so this is just an opportunity for those communities to get together and hang