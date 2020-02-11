Our area are packed with students and have run out of space.

A quick fix is modular classrooms. but these classrooms aren't just a trailer outside the school building.

Our lauren handley takes us inside for a look at this new learning environment.

Lauren handley "looking at this modular building behind me from the outside doesn't do it justice.

But take a walk inside and you'll see classrooms that both teachers and students love."

Kelly clouser, principal "it was only built for two classrooms per grade level.

We are currently at at least three to four classrooms per grade level.

That being said, sixth grade basically had no place to go for this school year."

There are currently 576 students enrolled at ebner elementary school in altoona.

The school's capacity is 450.

Kelly clouser, principal "one of the sixth grade classrooms in our large group room, one was in the gymnasium and one was in the library until we were able to bring them over."

Mary ellen lang, 6th grade english "we were in the large group room, which is kind of like a mini auditorium, and the chairs were squeaky.

It was a little disruptive being in there."

About a week ago, the school added this modular building.

But it's not a trailer with desks and white boards... it' )s four big classrooms with the newest technology.

Mary ellen lang, 6th grade english "we have so much more space.

It's so bright.

The kids have centers that they get to move around and go to.

...and they are able to go to their centers and work independently while i work with a small group at the side table."

The teachers say they were working out of boxes before.

Now, everything is unpacked and organized, which the teachers love.

And students in the sixth grade wing like it, too.

Nevaeh vazquez, 11 years old "it's so much different from the other classrooms that we' )re used to because those are all different grades and they' )re all just along that hallway.

And this one's so much different 'cause it looks a lot different and it' )s just for us sixth graders."

11 year old nevaeh's favorite class is english... she says she loves moving around to different stations to read and write.

Nevaeh vazquez, 11 years old "it's cool because there's not as many distractions and it's kind of like an opportunity just for us for the first year that it's here and nobody else gets to experience it yet."

Reporting in altoona, lauren handley, wtaj news.

(john) the school plans to keep the modular building for four years.

After that, they will reevaluate their need.

