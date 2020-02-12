K-9 Badge Ceremony

Sheriffs week.

The monroe county sheriffs office is highlighting some of the programs that go on in the sheriff's office across new york state.

Here's emily noonan with more.

"" today the sheriff's aren't the only ones being recognized for their dedication and hard work in the community.

((sot)) patrick o'flynn 7;51;52-7;52;07 today were going to be recognizing two of our handlers and their dogs for having gone through pretty extensive training, they've gone through 16 weeks of controlled k9 training and then 6 weeks of specialized training.these k9's were trained to specialize in nitrate detection and narcotics detection, bringing new talent to their unit.

((sot))patrick o'flynn 7;53;22-7;53;43 "it's very important we will now have 10 k9's units out to be able to provide services to the community, we also work with all the local policemen to provide services to them, we do have other rpd and some of the other towns also have k9 units to be able to support the efforts throughout the community.but that's not all these k9 officers can do, how important are these dogs to the department?((sot))deputy tim lane 8;02;45- 8;02;58 he's trained to find the most strongest recent human odor, so that's what he does tracking, put his nose on the ground, oh the strongest odor is here, but when i tell him find the drugs he knows he searching for a certain scent.

Some may wonder, does kato actually like working in this dangerous field of work everyday?((sot))deputy tim lane 8;03;32 "they love it, he's happy to be here, he knows when i put this uniform on at home he knows what's going on, he gets excited and starts whining, because he knows he's going to workwe honor these k9's because they are not just dogs, to the officers they are partners, companions and family.((sot)) deputy tim lane 08;00;19 - 8;00;40- "the only time i don't see is him is when i'm sleeping, so he comes to work with me and he's with me all day at home soa& it's more of a bond than having a normal dog in the house because he's a partner at work, so the comradely that you have with the other deputy's you have this with your partner and your dogbut kato is not just all work and no play, like any other officer, he needs time to be himself.