Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Samsung: they really did it

Samsung: they really did it

Video Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN - Duration: 15:44s - Published < > Embed
Samsung: they really did it

Samsung: they really did it

Check out Gear4 Battersea, Crystal Palace,Piccadilly and InvisibleShield Ultra VisionGuard+: http://bit.ly/ZAGG-JR(Also available at Verizon)Today is the day, say hello to Samsung's new line of Galaxy S20 devices.

This year, we get the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

All of the Galaxy S20 phones feature 5G and a 120Hz display.

So, what better way to examine the new Samsungs than to compare them against the previous flagship, the Galaxy S10+.

Which one would you buy?

Also, stay tuned for some Galaxy Z Flip goodness!Galaxy S10 Review: https://youtu.be/86T9a5PAqQQ-Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Specs-6.9-inch display, 120HzQuad rear camera system with 100x digital zoom40MP selfie cameraSnapdragon 865Up to 16GB of RAMUp to 512GB of internal storage5,000mAh batteryFast Wireless Charging 2.05G supportUltrasonic fingerprint sensor-Galaxy S10+ Specs-6.4-inch displayTriple rear camera system with dual OIS10MP selfie camera + RGB depth cameraSnapdragon 855Up to 12GB of RAMUp to 1TB of internal storage4,100mAh batteryFast Wireless Charging 2.0Ultrasonic Fingerprint SensorFollow me!Website: https://www.jon4lakers.techInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/jonrettinger/Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jon4LakersFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/JonRettingerYT/Music from Musicbed, check them out: http://share.mscbd.fm/jonrettingerMotion templates and FCPX plugins from MotionVFX: https://www.motionvfx.com/#Samsung #GalaxyS20
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sirtaal

TaaL I love your flaws and your sins, they are really gorgeous... is that a weird way of giving compliments? Samsung. 10 minutes ago

Paultech7

Paul tech With Samsung focusing so much on there cameras with the S20 line. I hope they bring back manual/pro controls for vi… https://t.co/QanFTiaHzK 36 minutes ago

Tiger_Tear

Takezo Shinobi @vicious696 I guess IOS was too fizzy to deal with...and on previous encounters too😂 Oh well im glad that i own a f… https://t.co/Ivy9ptgSf8 1 hour ago

lyoneses

Gareth Lyoneses RT @PREClOUSKTH: Samsung using Taehyung as a model in their launch event is a really smart move. they saw his big impact and used it very w… 2 hours ago

MJBautistaCPA

Mark Joseph Bautista @theMrMobile Samsung has gone a long way and truly learns from its past. And they really try hard applying all the innovation. 👏👏👏 2 hours ago

Techgee75428292

Techgeek @RedskullPro wow thats really impresive... you were also driving? at night? thats insane... this is way better than… https://t.co/8Quo6AaztR 2 hours ago

noonawonderland

🧕✨ ⁷⁷BLACKSWAN⁷⁷ 🦢 Lol @BigHitEnt really TAUGHT @Samsung well! They do sound like bighit with this "witho further elaborating" 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/1OkdIp1QC4 2 hours ago

vantestelle

jooniverse⁷💜 EGO WE GO RT @jinharemau: bts were on the screen at a samsung event like they really turned me into a samsung user in half a second https://t.co/52Bu… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Advertisers Are Rebooting Their Content: Samsung Ads’ Kim [Video]Advertisers Are Rebooting Their Content: Samsung Ads’ Kim

The idea that brands can be content producers and publishers is no longer a new one. But, after perhaps 15 years in which marketers have done that, ow times are changing, according to an executive who..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 02:40Published

Why The Stories In Apple TV+'s 'Little America' Really Matter [Video]Why The Stories In Apple TV+'s "Little America" Really Matter

The new Apple TV+ series, "Little America," tells many compelling stories. The executive producers of the anthology series explain why it was so important to put a spotlight on stories many Americans..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.