High School Girls Basketball: D’Iberville vs. Biloxi

In the early girls game, two-seed D’Iberville going up against three-seed Biloxi and these two split the regular season so another good one here.
The final score, - of 41-34.

- - in the early girls game...- 2-seed d'iberville going up - against 3-seed- biloxi... and these two split - the regular season... so anothe- good- one here.

- we pick it up late fourth...- lady warriors up 31-28... big - red needs - a big basket... but a costly- - - - turnover, by the lady indians..- amiliyan gines all alone, on th- break-away... and she keeps it- air - conditioner cool, under - pressure... now a two possessio- game, with d'iberville leading- 33-28... and believe it or- not... that would be the last - field goal, of the entire game.- biloxi would get some looks...- but as you can see... none of - them- would drop... lady warriors mak- their free throws in the- end... and with that miss... an- that rebound... they get to - dribble out the clock, for the- huge win.

- d'iberville is moving on to fac- st.

Martin, in the finals... on- - - - the strength of a hard-fought - 35-28




