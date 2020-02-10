Video Doorbells

Global  

Goodwilltheatre.n the johnson city police department is pushing to put an end to crime-- with the help of some new technology.

Brianna case tells us how a video doorbell can help reduce break-ins.

A little doorbell is helping police fight big crime.

"a package was stolen off their porch, they had a device that was a video, motion detector and it captured the crime as it happened."

Johnson city police were able to take the video, identify, and arrest the suspect.

After seeing how helpful the video was--the j-c- p-d's teaming up with security tech company ring to give homeowners a discount on a video doorbell.

The camera can be battery operated or wire-installed.

And, everything is connected to the owners smartphone.

"before i even walked up here the person was notified that i was coming.

And, as soon as i got up here they can see me and even talk to me through this device.

Hello?"

"yo open up the app and you will be alerted through the app and it'll open up the direct video app live."

They even looked into research conducted by ring to see how successful this doorbell video is."there had been a reduction crime in los angeles where the ring company did an initiative with the lapd in a crime ridden area that had a 55% reduction of burglaries as a result of putting about 10% of the cameras out in the community."

A simple action, that can save your home from being burglarized."there is no answer and they assume nobody is home and they might feel more comfortable in breaking in, but if they get an answer they might be detoured from doing anything like that."

Fighting crime, one doorbell ring at a time.

In johnson city, brianna action news.

For more information on the ring video doorbell go to wbng.com.



Amazon's most popular Echo is now even smarter

*TL;DR:* The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker is on sale for £29.99 on Amazon, saving you 40% on...
Mashable - Published


