Cider Mill Playhouse Looks For New Home

Take long -- but the cider mill playhouse in endicott will find a new venue for the 2017-2018 season.

Nick aresco has the play bill on the future of theater -- and what it will take to make it happen.

Endicott has been home to the cider mill playhouse for more than 40 years -- but last week -- owner dan ciotoli announced that he will ánotá be extending or renewing the company's lease -- leading to some drama off the stage.

And forcing theater leaders to figure out what's next.

"we had to decide, are we quitting or going forward.

We unanimously decided that we are going to move forward."

The theater's board of directors met tuesday -- where everyone agreed to find a new venue for the 2017-2018 season.

"we look at this as an opportunity, an opportunity with when, with in which we can grow as a theater playhouse."

The theater is actively looking for venues throughout broome county -- but hopes to stay in the place they have called home for four decades.

"we feel its important to continue to support the community that has supported us all these years."

Ciotoli blames his decision on late rent payments and lease violations.

The executive artistic director at the playhouse admits to some clerical errors -- but says the theater must continue."the arts give us health and vitality that we don't enjoy any other way and the outpouring of support indicates that the community wants to see it continue."

In order for the playhouse to invest in a permanent home -- it will be launching a capital fund-raising campaign.

Their immediate goal is 100-thousand dollars by the end of the year.

This will allow the theater to announce the season for next year.

Their ultimate goal -- 500- thousand dollars -- which would ásecureá a permanent home for years to come.

"it's going to be missed, i hope they find a new place really, really soon because it's a viable part of the community and it's an important part of the arts community."

Part of the plan is to give other local organizations access to the new venue, not just theater groups.

The theaters lease at the endicott location expires august 31, 2017.