Chargers Beat Panthers In Five Set Classic

Ovenden... between them, sioux falls christian and dakota valley have won every state a volleyball title in this decade.

So it's no surprise they each seem destined for another state tournament meeting this year with the two teams sporting a combined 22-2 record.... ....entering tonight's showdown in sioux falls it lived up to the billing of a #1 vs.

#2 matchup...katie soukup with the ace...panthers won set 1 25-21 set 2-chargers turn to ellie the boss voss.....she swings the big right hand for the kill to give the chargers the lead her tag team partner kylie van egdom was pretty good too....this one of her 18 kills.....chargers win sets two and three speaking of great duos.....dakota valley has one in twin sisters meredith and elizabeth lammers meredith slams down on of her 14 kills.... ...and sister elizabeth was even better!!

She had a team high 19 kills and the panthers tooks sets 3 and 4 to take the match to the distance voss was dominant....big block here to go along with her match high 26