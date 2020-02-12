ShoBox returns to Miami

Local sports.

The bright lights of showtime boxing will return to miami tomorrow night.

Shobox the new generation is back for its 8th pro boxing telecast from miami.

Nine fights are on the card.

It starts at 8 pm.

It's a sellout.

The four-state franchise will be represented with dillon cook and kenzie morrison among the early fights.

The co feature includes the newest member of the four-state franchise ivan "the beast" baranchyk vs chinese fighter wang zhimin.

Both fighters are undefeated.

Zhimin is from jay z's roc nation stable.

The other co- feature is undefeated trey lippe morrison vs undefeated ed latimore.

Latimore also hails from jay z's roc nation stable.

For lippe-morrison, this will be his first fight since january.

He says he's 100 percent healed from a right hand injury.

And his hall of fame trainer freddie roach is here for the biggest fight of trey's young career.

Trey lippe-morrison, 11-0, 11 ko's"you know the way i look at it, he is my best opponent that i'm going to face.

But if i'm wanting to get to a belt in my career, he is not going to be the best opponent i ever face.

So he's going to have to be a guy i go thru.

And i'm as ready as i'll ever be.

I have never trained so hard in my life for something.

I can't put into words how ready i am.

I'm just ready to go out there, but heads.

Two freight trains, two bulls, let's go.

"freddie roach, hall of fame trainer"he punches with both hands really well now, he has knockout power in both hands, breaking the right hand wasn't the worst thing in the world, we got to develop the left, and he's doing really well.

He's definitely 100 percent for this fight.

He's in great shape.

We had great sparring.

The hand is all healed."

Royals looking