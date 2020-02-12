WCV vs SV hs football

Global  

The powers that be decided for friday to see high school football.instead they went ahead and used tonight to showcase west canada valley at sauquoit valley...in a battle between class d east rivals.

Each side with something to prove as they took the field in sauquoit valley,gutsy call early on.on a 4th and 2 andrew castelletti hits ben vanderpool for a first down and then some.we'll say that play gave the home team some flair because on the next snap castellti fakes the hand off before finding luke price.

Executed to perfection...he's off to the races as the defenders pile in behind him the home team jumps out to a 6-0 lead.but waiting on the other end was a terrorizing force that gave sauquoit nightmares.meet matt tobin.and the indians simply did not have an answer for him.3rd and 5 on the 9.tobin weaves through traffic...and trots into the endzone for the tying score.there would be plenty more where that came from.and not just from the qb position either.i think you can see where this is going.

Tobin is the man who blocked the punt before running it back for his second touchdown of the day.

Last play comes from just out side the redzone.it's tobin on the direct snap.and fighting his way all the way down to the one yard line.

Takin his defender with him.sorry guy but it looks like you'll have to run one more setand sometimes it's just too easy.

Sauquoit valley would mount a comback...but not good enought west canada wins it




