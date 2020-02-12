First & Goal Thursday: September 22nd

The big rivalries in the lower valley..

The battle of southmost tonight -- porter and lopez squaring off in a battle of brownsville teams... and it was a quick start at sams stadium... some fans barely walking in --- and the action already going..

Opening kickoff - brandon frausto 98 yards to the house - lopez on the board 7-0 next loboes drive marco solis lobs it up johhny ibarra lopez would go ahead 19-0 late second quarter cowboys finally into the red zone benjamin ekersley hooks up with alex rosado.

Tough grab but he gets it takes it in... cowboys get on the boardbut the lobos howling tonight..

They win their district opener... and lopez 3 and 1 overall..

Porter oh and 4.

Over at la joya ... time to unleash the coyotes... home team welcomg mission..

Scoreless game in the 2nd quarter ... joseph moreno gets the handoff ... he bounces it to the outside ... moreno finally gets dragged down inside the ten ... that leads to this ... the coyotes getting sneaky ... la joya qb irving garcia scores on the sneak.

That had the la joya jewelettes smiling..

Mission responds by going to the bag of tricks ... jesus vera on the reverse ... he's got acres of space in front of him ... vera dropped inside the 25 ... later on ... the eagles going for it on 4th and long inside the redzone ... the throw gets picked off by jose delgado ... la joya's defense in command ....the coyotes shut out mission 21-0.

Coyotes 1-0 in district.

With a win over la joya last week, the psja north raiders ran their record to 3 and oh.

Raiders rocking a strong ground game and a stingy defense..

North allowing a district best, 138 yards a game.

Tonight -- the raiders with a district battle against psja memorial wolverines throwing.

Orlando munoz to matthew morquecho who makes a nice catch wolverines have to punt though..

And the silver and black attack is back..

Rene ramirez finds a lane --- and a big pick up -- he's finally pushed out inside the 10 yard line..

Raiders knocking on the door --- and ramirez says i'll huff and puff and blow the house down..

He's in for the score..

Xp no good.

North up 19-zip in the 2nd qtr..

And raise the babies... that's right --- get on up... ..

Raiders in control and looking for more..

On a 3rd and 3 -- randy reyna on the sneak -- and he's got some room to run... the quarterback down to the 20.... and move the chains - 1st down north..

Now a different quarterback in the game..

Darren fuentes back to pass -- and hashtag -- air mail.

Sammy badillo on the touchdown catch.

The raiders remain undefeated.... the wolverines still winless..

Next week, raiders take on the psja bears.

At richard r flores stadium -- the edinburg bobcats looking for the upset... could they knock off undefeated economedes?

Our 5th ranked 6a in daves dozen..

Early goings..

This connection working for the bobcats..

The long pass sets up a field goal try... david cepeds comes on -- and splits the uprights.

So it's 3-nothing ehs.

But the jaguars drawing up the x's and o's..

Roger barriento looking down field --- and hook a brother up..

The catch is made -- and touchdown economedes..

Jaguars led 7-3 at halftime but the bobcats coming back to go 17-14... and defense seals the deal... d'anthony alvarez with two i-nt's including the game clincher..

It's an upset special..

The bobcats hand the jags their first loss of the season.

Sharyland heading north tonight for a district 31-5a match up with laredo martin - just before the half ... rattlers up and adding to lead ... blake klein stretches ball out over the goal line ... make it 26-0 sharyland at the break - 3rd q ... rattlers right back to work on offense ... jowan payton takes handoff ... nice jump cut ... and the spin move ... he's inside the red zone.

- next play ... rattlers waste no time ... juan zuniga on the sweep ... plants the foot and cuts it up field ... 33-0 sharyland rolling - then check out this catch ... ... alan alvarez goes up top ... gabriel tamez auditioning for cirque de solei -- the acrobatic catch --- and tamez just gets the foot inbounds!!

That's big boy football... shary takes the road win 40 to 7... rattlers now 3