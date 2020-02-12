Global  

Evan Twitty

Evan TwittyEvan Twitty
Evan Twitty

For live updates.

In knox county?

A tragic accident claims the life of indiana teen?

Evan twitty.

The freshman at vincennes university was killed just off saint thomas road.

But his legacy lives on?

In his music and in those who loved him.

Only on 44news tonight?

Reporter erran huber sat down with the family and shares their memories tonight.

Singin* the lord couldn't give me a better son, or person to raise on this earth.

He's my best friend.

He's my son."

Friends and family even far beyond the tri state are mourning the loss of evan twitty.

The rising musician ho lost his life in a traffic accident late friday night.

If you were to walk the halls of south knox, you may not know that this young man was known at the grand ole opry, or nashville, tennessee.

Indiana state police are still investigating what happened but they say evan was pulling onto us 41 just outside vincennes when he was hit by a semi.

"my wife and i, we went over to the crash scene.

Saw his car.

All we could do was pray he was alright."

His family process the sudden loss of the teenager they loved.

But relying on their faith to get them through.?i think god bring us through.

Strong in our faith.

Evan was strong in his faith.

Knowing where he at.

He with god.

It all good?*singin* and evans big hearteant the need for a big space for his visitation thursday and celebration of life friday.

It will be held at the school he attended for years expected.

We do think there's going to be a number of people that are here.

What better place to put him than a place that he was comfortable, and that was back on the stage."

And plans already in the works o honor evan with his passion.

"i had talked to the bass player in the blues band we played in.

He had mentioned something to me about doing a benefit with a bunch of different bands."

A go fund me has been set up to help with the family unexpected expenses.

The family says leftover money will go to south knox and vu for scholarships and to help animals.*singin* erran huber




