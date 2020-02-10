Global  

‘PM Modi is a friend of mine, a great gentleman’: Donald Trump ahead of India visit

US President Donald Trump is ‘looking forward’ for his visit to India.

Trump told the reporters in the Oval Office in response to a question.
U.S. President Donald Trump says looking forward to visiting India

“He [Prime Minister Narendra Modi] is a friend of mine. He’s a great gentleman,” President...
Hindu - Published

India readying $2.6 bn US naval helicopter deal

India is set to give final approval to a $2.6 billion deal for military helicopters from US defence...
IndiaTimes - Published


